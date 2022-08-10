Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

