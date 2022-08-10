Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 362.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,511. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.