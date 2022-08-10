International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXIGet Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,807. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.