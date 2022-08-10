International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,807. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

