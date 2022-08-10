International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.00. 73,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,510. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

