Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,753. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

