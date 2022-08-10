Interactive Financial Advisors Takes $41,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 283,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,483,084. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,903,176 shares of company stock worth $1,893,830,529. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

