Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,431 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 9,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $29,419,600. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

