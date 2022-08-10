Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

