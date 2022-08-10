Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

