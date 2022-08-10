Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.02. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

