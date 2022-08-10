Innova Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Innova has a total market cap of $232,617.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

