Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 48,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 5.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

