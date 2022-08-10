iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $550,672.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Energy8 (E8) traded 99,155,211.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.