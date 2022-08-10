IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDXX stock opened at $388.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.51. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

