Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.22). Approximately 2,577,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,263,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Ideagen Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.49.

Ideagen Increases Dividend

About Ideagen

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.14. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

(Get Rating)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.