Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.22). Approximately 2,577,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,263,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.23).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Ideagen Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.49.
Ideagen Increases Dividend
About Ideagen
Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.
