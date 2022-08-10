Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.11 EPS.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

