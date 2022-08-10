IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. 544,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,327. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.