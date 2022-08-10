IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IAA Price Performance

IAA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 16,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IAA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA Company Profile

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

