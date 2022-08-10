IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IAA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 16,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IAA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
