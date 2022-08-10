HyperDAO Market Capitalization Tops $27.75 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $167,696.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

