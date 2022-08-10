Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. 10,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,860. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

About Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.