Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

