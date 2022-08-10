Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Trimmed by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,034. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

