Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,061. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

