Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.53.

NYSE HLLY opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Holley has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

