Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Héroux-Devtek traded as low as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 72633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Héroux-Devtek

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

