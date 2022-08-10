Hermez Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00016092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00037058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064732 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

