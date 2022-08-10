Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

