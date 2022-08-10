Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 297,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,839. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $377,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

