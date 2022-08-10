Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $267,649.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.36 or 0.07350581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00157233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00255851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00681585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00581380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,456,750 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

