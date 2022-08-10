Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.54 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$816.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.03 million.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 1.6 %

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.23. The company has a market cap of C$783.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$26.92 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76.

Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

HDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

