Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.68 ($13.96) and last traded at €13.78 ($14.06). Approximately 38,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.94 ($14.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.86. The firm has a market cap of $999.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.13.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

