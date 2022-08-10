Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

