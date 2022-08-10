GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.82. 61,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 169,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

