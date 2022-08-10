Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.37

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 16615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $198,071.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

