Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.9 %

GO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $198,071.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,150.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

