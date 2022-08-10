GoWithMi Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (GMAT)

GoWithMi (GMAT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, GoWithMi has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $256,459.98 and $58,749.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi (CRYPTO:GMAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

