Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $513,341.64

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $513,341.64 and $19,274.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

