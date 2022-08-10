Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,123. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 564,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

