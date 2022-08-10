GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. 12,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,337,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GoodRx by 438.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

