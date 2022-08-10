Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.54. 77,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

