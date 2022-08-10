Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,961 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.53. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

