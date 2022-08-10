Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of GATX worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GATX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

