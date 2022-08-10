Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,048,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $11.20 on Wednesday, hitting $467.31. 72,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

