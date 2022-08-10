Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 1,100,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.