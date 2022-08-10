Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Hostess Brands worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 19,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,653. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

