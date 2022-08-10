Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

