Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 225,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

