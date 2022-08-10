Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.85. 35,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

