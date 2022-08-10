GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,558. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

