GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0176

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $315,863.55 and approximately $76.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.68 or 0.07697664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00163076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00259367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00704911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00594974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005620 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

